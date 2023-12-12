Macaulay Culkin’s ‘wife’ Brenda Song shows off ‘massive’ ring at Kat Dennings’ wedding

The pair shares two sons Dakota Song Culkin, 2, and Carson, 1

Brenda Song and her beau Macaulay Culkin couldn’t help but garner quite the attention at Kat Dennings’ wedding to Andrew W.K.

Song’s Dollface costar had her ceremony on November 27, which was featured in Vogue magazine. In a carousel of the highlights shared on their Instagram handle, a picture of the Disney alum and the Home Alone star caught the attention of many.

In the carousel posted on Monday, the 2 Broke Girls star was pictured in her wedding dress, which was followed by a photo from a wedding and then of the ambiance.

The last image featured Song and Culkin in an adorable pose, with the Ritchie Rich actor holding the Social Network actress from behind, as she flashed a stunning diamond wedding band over her massive engagement ring.



Fans in the comment section gushed over the photo with many hoping to see a glimpse into their wedding.

“I am waiting for Mac and Brenda wedding next [heart-eyed emoji],” one user wrote.

Another commented, “I know this post is not about Brenda and Macaulay but they gon do it for me, everytime!!!” adding a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

“The photo of Brenda and Mac is so dreamy omg,” one user gushed.

Others were in awe of Song’s ring, with one writing, “Damn look at the ring he bought with that HOME ALONE money.”

Another simply wrote, “Brenda’s ring [ring emoji and heart-eyed emoji]

The couple has been together for five years and reportedly got engaged in 2022, as Song was spotted wearing an engagement ring in January of that year.

The pair welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, 2021. Less than two years later, they welcomed their second son, Carson.