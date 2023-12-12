Riley Keough lands Golden Globes nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the hit Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six.
The eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla was named in the category for ‘Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture’ on Monday.
Alongside Keough, the other nominees include Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Olsen for Love & Death, Juno Temple for Fargo, Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers and Ali Wong for Beef.
The actress received her first ever nomination from the esteemed award show in 2016 for her breakthrough role in anthology series, The Girlfriend Experience, in the category ‘Best Actress.’
The Amazon Prime show shot her to a new level of fame as she received mainstream success for her portrayal of the titular role and showcasing her singing prowess.
The Mad Max: Fury Road star also earned the Camera d’Or for best debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 for her directorial debut, War Pony.
Following her success, Keough is not set to star opposite Jesse Eisenberg in an upcoming movie, Sasquatch Sunset.
According to Collider, Christophe Zajac-Denek will also star in the film, which is currently in post-production.
