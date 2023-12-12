Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 & more to take stage at Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Both hosts shared their sentiments on hosting the show together in a press release.

CNN announced the thrilling list of performers for this year’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, on Tuesday.

The hosts are all set to be joined in by some A-list talent on the CNN special live at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, including, Darius Rucker, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert, and Rod Stewart.

Stars, including Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, and Patti LaBelle have been called in for interviews on the show as well.



The program will be topped by a refreshing performance by David Blaine.

The celebrations will take place in the New York City’s Time Square with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion hosting the countdown live from Austin, Texas.

Both hosts shared their sentiments on hosting the show together in a press release.

Andy Cohen shared: “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper added: “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!”

However, it’s still in talks whether the entire New Year’s celebrations will take place in New York or will be filmed elsewhere.