Bradley Cooper recalls what made him not to give up making Maestro

Bradley Cooper has recently recalled what made him to not quit making Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.



Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Cooper addressed his upcoming movie, revealing he was to the point that he wanted to quit making Maestro.

Cooper did remember that one meeting with a woman on a plane changed his perspective and made him focus his new movie.

“To me, the minute that happened, it was like Lenny saying, ‘you're doing this movie’,” said the Hangover actor.

The woman on a plane reportedly was the goddaughter of the late composer, who died in October of 1990.

Elsewhere on the show, Cooper disclosed how he thought about Carey Mulligan for the role of Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre.

“Every time I saw a picture of Felicia, I just kept thinking Carey Mulligan. It was a moment of divine intervention,” noted the actor.

Cooper added, “I was just lucky I was open enough to listen to what this project was telling me to do, which happened a lot on this movie.”

Reflecting on Bernstein’s life for the movie, A Star Is Born creator mentioned, “

“I spent six years on it because I'm absolutely obsessed with conducting,” commented the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile, Maestro will release in theatres and on Netflix on December 20.