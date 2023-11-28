Jennifer Lawrence calls plastic surgery simply ‘makeup’

Jennifer Lawrence says she is just getting older

Jennifer Lawrence is debunking every rumour relating to her face and beauty.



The actress talked about the power of makeup in a recent interview with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine.

Lawrence's current makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, is doing such an amazing job that people are starting to think she's had some work done.

Many on the internet speculated about the 33-year-old star's appearance when she left the house for the Dior Fashion Show in October.

While others pointed out that she was just getting older and had a child, others argued that she had a nose job done.

"I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence praised the artist.

She adds, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.'"

Jenner reassured the actress that it doesn't look like she's had any work done.

"Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery," Lawrence quipped.

"No, I've been seeing the pictures." Jenner assures her, "It doesn't look like that," and then goes on to discuss how her appearance has evolved over time.