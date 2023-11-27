SZA feels ‘honoured’ following her big win at 2023 Soul Train Awards

SZA wins big at 2023 Soul Train Awards

SZA won four prestigious accolades at the 2023 Soul Train Awards which premiered on November 26.



The 34-year-old singer took four trophies home for best R&B/soul female artist, album of the year for SOS, and both song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for Snooze.



Taking to Instagram, the songstress expressed her immense gratitude towards the organisers for recognising her music.



She wrote, "Thank you so so very much for this honour!!! @soultrain."



This year has proved to be lucky for SZA as recently she dominated at the 67th annual Grammy Awards with nine nominations.



SZA/Instagram

Notable, the award ceremony was hosted by the Emmy-winning actor and musician, Keke Palmer.

Moreover, Usher also shined at the event as the globally renowned singer won three awards including best R&B/Soul male artist, certified soul award and best collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

