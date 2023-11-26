Royal family accused of intentionally 'ignoring' Black Lives Matter movement

File Footage

Omid Scobie claimed in his upcoming controversial book Endgame that the British royal family intentionally ignored the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

As reported by Page Six, the royal author called out members of the royal family who blatantly ignored the thought-provoking campaign.

Omid shared, "During my years covering the royals I have regularly been surprised by the Palace’s blasé attitude when it comes to anything to do with race, racism, or the issues that impact those from minority backgrounds."



In 2020, George Floyd was mercilessly killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which led to worldwide protests under the banner of BLM.

The royal biographer wrote in his book, "A global civil rights issue was forcing change around the world, but the royal family chose to completely ignore it."

Omid shared that he often contacted the Buckingham Palace communications team in order to get any statement from the royals about the BLM marches; however, they never responded.

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan Markle also exposed two members of the royal family in Omid's book, who made racist remarks about her and Prince Harry's son Archie.

Endgame, which is set to be released on November 28, "is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy."