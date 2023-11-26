Diddy’s former head of security breaks silence after being named in Cassie’s lawsuit

Roger Combs was Diddy's head of security for a portion of Diddy and Cassie's relationship

Diddy’s former head of security is ready to talk about everything he saw with Diddy and Cassie.

After being named as a witness to his client Diddy’s decade-long abuse of Cassie in her now-settled lawsuit, Roger Bonds shared a very cryptic message about wanting to share his side of the story in a now-deleted Instagram post, per multiple reports.

“This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else,” Bonds captioned the carousel post of him featuring a few pictures of him with Diddy and others with Cassie.

“This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only. 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs [sic].”

Bonds worked with Diddy for years, including when Diddy was dating Cassie and allegedly subjecting her to years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse – including rape and sex trafficking – per her recent lawsuit.



In her lawsuit, Cassie detailed a 2009 incident in which Diddy allegedly beat her after learning she was talking to another music manager, recalling that Bonds tried to intervene.

Hence, Bonds’ post was further captioned, “IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH [sic] BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET, Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

However, it was unclear from the post whether Bonds sided with Cassie or Diddy or if and how he intends to address the issue further, and the post was subsequently deleted afterwards.