Prince Harry's ultimatum to King Charles leaves royal family ‘stunned’

In a bombshell revelation from an upcoming book, Prince Harry reportedly issued an ultimatum to his father, King Charles, regarding access to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

According to the book, Endgame, by royal biographer Omid Scobie, Harry demanded that Charles allow him and his wife, Meghan Markle, to continue living at Frogmore Cottage, their UK residence, as a condition for continued contact with their children.

The ultimatum, reportedly delivered in a heated exchange between Harry and Charles, highlights the deepening rift within the royal family following Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

The couple, who now reside in Montecito, California, has been vocal about their struggles with royal life, citing racism and media scrutiny as contributing factors to their decision to leave the UK.

Harry's ultimatum is said to have stemmed from his concerns about the potential loss of his children's connection to their British heritage and extended family.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly expressed his fears that if they were denied access to Frogmore Cottage, their visits to the UK would become less frequent and their bond with their British relatives would weaken.

King Charles, according to the book, was reportedly taken aback by Harry's ultimatum and considered it an unreasonable demand.

He argued that Frogmore Cottage was a grace-and-favor residence, granted to Harry and Meghan as a courtesy, and that their departure from royal duties meant they no longer had a valid claim to the property.

The revelation of Harry's ultimatum adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



