Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach, Vito Coppola fuel dating rumors

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are doing nothing to douse the dating rumors.

The dancing couple seemingly went Instagram official with a joint post on Friday, Nov. 24, as they posted photos of them together, looking as cozy as ever.

“’Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life. Be happy for waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes the real Happiness’,” wrote Coppola in the caption.

“These are the words that Lulú and I keep repeating to each other,” he added, punctuating with a finger heart and a smiley face emoji.

The carousel of photos featured the pair in different outfits, as they looked as intimate as ever in the numerous photographs.

Leach took to the comment section to leave a cryptic reply. “always live in the present and appreciate the little things [red heart] so lucky and grateful for this experience with you xxx,” she wrote.

Dating rumors swirled for the couple in the wake of their growing closeness; they were recently spotted getting “flirty” during rehearsals for the dance competition on the Italian choreographer’s Instagram Story.

The Coronation Street star also dubbed their upcoming dance routine “very intense,” as he noted, “The space between us is like a ball of fire.”