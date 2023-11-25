Bradley Cooper spills beans on the prospect of 'Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper spills beans on filming 'Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper admitted that he would love to film part four of his popular comedy-adventure movie Hangover.

In conversation with host David Remnick at The New Yorker Radio Hour, Cooper shared that he would do Hangover 4 in an "instant."

The British Academy Award recalled his co-stars and said, "Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would."

On the professional front, Cooper recently portrayed the role of famous American composer Leonard Bernstein in the musical romantic film Maestro.

The movie was directed and co-written by Cooper himself, who put his heart and soul into re-creating the late pianist's personality.

During the same interview, the actor added, "if I'm lucky enough to have another idea come in that I'm willing to exert this much energy [in] — if I can do it two more three more times in my life — I’d be very lucky."

Bernstein's daughter lauded the actor for incredibly portraying his father's role.

Speaking to People, she said, "We had no idea that Bradley had this level of intensity and commitment about a thing when he got it in his grip."

She added, "There are even certain moments in the film, when he's in motion, where he looks so exactly like our dad it makes us gasp."

