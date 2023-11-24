North West roasts mom Kim Kardashian’s ex boyfriend Pete Davidson

North West got together with cousin Penelope to critique some 2023 Met Gala looks

North West has high standards for her mother Kim Kardashian – and Pete Davidson didn’t cut it.

On the latest episodes of The Kardashians, the 10-year-old got together with her cousin Penelope to review some celeb looks from the 2023 Met Gala in May.

As the cousins live-streamed their fashion roast, the former SNL star’s Fendi Men’s fit from the red carpet popped up.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” the tween quipped, unimpressed by Davidson’s bucket hat, long coat, and purple leather pants.

The oldest daughter of Kim and Kanye also called Jared Leto’s life-size cat costume “cringe.”

Her mother proceeded to explain in a confessional that North’s favourite thing to do is rating and critiquing people’s outfits.

“North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10 year old, so I never do, but it stings a little,” the Skims founder explained.

However, the mom-of-four confessed that though “North won’t lie,” she’s also trying to teach her daughter that “you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason.”

For the unversed, Kim dated Pete for nine months before their relationship ended in August last year.