Khloe Kardashian cherishes family’s ‘unconditional love’ on Thanksgiving

Khloe Kardashian rejoices 'little moments' of life on Thanksgiving Day

Khloe Kardashian penned a heartfelt note on Thanksgiving Day, expressing her immense gratitude for being surrounded by loving family and friends.



Taking to Instagram, the renowned reality TV star wrote, "Today I am thankful. For the big things, the little things, the beautiful every day moments that make me smile and bring me peace."



Khloe further added that she is truly grateful for the people in her life who showered unconditional love on her.



She continued, "I am thankful for my family and friends who love me unconditionally. The little humans whose laughter makes my soul tingle."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Moreover, the mother-of-two seemingly mentioned her recent split from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson who allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.



"I am thankful for the people whose actions made me stronger," she added.



The Good American founder remembered her fans and well-wishers who stood with her during the most difficult phases of her life.



"The people reading this who will never know how much their words of encouragement have meant to me over the years," Khloe shared.