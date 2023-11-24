Dolly Parton wows crowd in Dallas during Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Dolly Parton stole the show at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders, performing a medley of her hits while clad in a custom-made Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform.



The 77-year-old country music legend took to the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, and the crowd went wild.

Parton, a longtime supporter of the Cowboys, donned a sparkly white vest with blue stars, a glittering blue crop top, and white shorts. She completed the look with her signature blonde bouffant and a pair of crystal-studded cowboy boots.

The country music icon kicked off her performance with her beloved song Jolene, followed by a rousing rendition of 9 to 5. She then surprised the crowd with a cover of Queen's We Are the Champions, belting out the iconic tune with her powerful voice.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Parton's spunk and her ability to rock any outfit.

"Dolly Parton is a national treasure," tweeted one fan. "She can rock a cheerleading uniform like nobody's business!"

Another fan wrote, "Dolly Parton is the queen of everything. She can sing, she can act, and she can even rock a cheerleading uniform at 77 years old. I'm in awe!"

Parton's appearance at the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game was a true highlight of the holiday season.