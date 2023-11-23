Kourtney Kardashian hits out at her family over ‘normalising’ men’s bad behaviour

Kourtney Kardashian thinks setting clear boundaries is really important on The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently hit out at her family for “normalising” men’s bad behaviour in the latest episode of The Kardashians.



During the show, Tristan Thompson was seen in conversation with Kourtney for his wrongdoings with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kourtney said, “In this family, you guys are so lucky — all the guys — because for whatever reason, it's held a higher priority of, ‘Let's keep everyone happy and getting along, and let's make sure Tristan is at Christmas Eve and everyone's there, and it's one big happy family and let's make sure everything's fun and happy’.”

She confessed, “For some reason, that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or having someone's back or having someone's side.”

Kourtney continued, “I've been a part of this whole thing, but it's interesting to me when I think about it in a superficial way.”

To this, Tristan replied that he’s not “proud of the person” he used to be.

“I needed to grow so I can be better for my kids,” remarked Tristan.

Kourtney in her confessional stated that she’s “not here to hold a grudge and does believe that people can grow,” but expressed her doubt about Tristan’s words and actions.

“It was interesting to me, the work that he's doing and the path that he's on, because when your words don’t match your actions, it's concerning,” explained the Poosh founder.

Kourtney clapped back at her family, adding, “In our family, everyone can tend to normalise these behaviours of some of the men in our lives and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s OK.”

“I think having forgiveness and giving grace is right, but also having really clear boundaries, I think is really important,” she concluded.