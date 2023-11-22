Taylor Swift shares special video message for Dancing With the Stars candidates: Watch

Taylor Swift's special video message to Danicng With the Stars couples

Taylor Swift has recently shared a special video message for Dancing With the Stars as they celebrated theme night dancing on singer’s hit tracks on November 21.



During the show on Tuesday, a clip of Taylor was played, saying, “Hey guys it's Taylor. I just want to say thank you so much for having this me-themed night on Dancing With the Stars.”

Elaborating on why she could not attend the show in person, the songstress stated, “I can't wait to see what your amazing choreographers and my friend Mandy Moore have in store. I so wish I could be there because I’m on tour in Brazil.”

Interestingly, the six coupled grooved to Taylor’s songs throughout the episode which was dubbed as “A Celebration of Taylor Swift”.

Mandy, the lead choreographer of Taylor’s Eras Tour and a longtime choreographer on Dancing With the Stars, also joined the episode as a guest judge.

In October, it was speculated that Dancing show would have a Taylor-themed night on the ABC reality series.

However, after a month of speculation, the show’s co-host Alfonso Ribeiro eventually confirmed earlier this month that a Taylor-centric night would occur two weeks later.



For the unversed, Taylor made her debut on the series in 2009 when she performed Jump Then Fall and Love Story during season 9. In the following year, she came back to sing Mine and White House on season 11.

Meanwhile, Taylor sang We Are Never Getting Back Together during season 15 in 2012.