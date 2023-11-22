Jungkook pens heartfelt letter for BTS ARMY amid military enlistment

Jungkook pens heartfelt letter for BTS ARMY following military enlistment

Jungkook, who officially started his military enlistment process, penned an emotional note for his fans all across the world.

The youngest member of the BTS group shared his message on Weverse, revealing that his heart is also heavy at the moment.

The Seven singer wrote, "Dear ARMY. It's already the end of November, the wind is quite very cold. You all might already be aware so I'm writing a short letter to you."



Jungkook shared that he will embark on a new journey in the coming December. "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military."



"As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind," he added.



While expressing his love for his well-wishers, he said, "The time I spent until now together with you guys were the brightest moments of my life. The smiles, support, love of ARMYs have led me here."

Jungkook shared that he will be away from music for one year and six months.

The singer continued, "I'm somewhat cautious about asking you guys to wait while we do the military service… but I promise that I’ll be back on stage with more developed form of myself."



Jungkook further added that he hopes "ARMYs' lives are full of smiles and happiness."

"I’ll miss you deeply while waiting for the day we meet again and share new stories," he concluded his post.