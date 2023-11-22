Ed Sheeran’s surprise appearance at 50 Cent’s show in London: Watch

Ed Sheeran excited to be on 50 Cent show in London

Ed Sheeran has recently made a surprise appearance at 50 Cent’s concert in London on November 21.



In a clip shared by TMZ, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, expressed his excitement after Ed dropped from the ceiling inside a huge box.

Interestingly, Ed was already singing his 2017 hit Shape Of You as 50 directed concertgoers to “put their hands up”.

It was at that moment that the Ed came to the forefront on stage alongside the rapper.

Following the show, 50 took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes snapshots from backstage.

In the photos, Ed and 50 were seen wearing black, with latter donning faded black jeans and a short-sleeved T-shirt and former wore cargo pants.

In the caption, the rapper penned, “My man came through for me tonight, BOOM. LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this.”

Fans shared their thoughts under the post with one wrote, “50 be having the most unlikely friendships, I love it.”



Meanwhile, Ed also shared a video which he recorded during the show and later 50 reposted on his IG story, adding, “teddysphotos Had the o2 going crazy good times, I had a ball.”

This is not the first time any singer appeared on 50’s performance, Eminem joined the rapper on stage during the Michigan stop of his tour back in September.



Eminem said at the time, “Detroit make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known 50 Cent! Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday y'all!”