Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans with youthful appearance at 'Dunki' promotion

Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans with youthful appearance at 'Dunki' promotions

Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans with a recent social media appearance as he dressed up for the promotions of his highly anticipated movie, Dunki.



The King Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared few clicks of the superstar on her Instagram handle.

"Experience every shade of life… on this Journey of Dunki. Get ready to come along with us in 30 days.. #DUNKI," she wrote.



In the shared photos, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a stylish blue blazer over a plain white shirt. He completed his look with grey pants.



The Pathaan star enhanced his dapper look with trendy blue aviators and gracefully posed for the camera.

On November 2, Shah Rukh dropped the first teaser of Dunki on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

The Jawan actor uploaded a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!"

"A heart-warming story by a heart-warming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us," he further added.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is slated to release globally in cinemas on December 21, 2023.