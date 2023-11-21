Jennifer Garner all smiles over her reunion with Alias co-star Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner at the Maestro screening: Happy reunion

Jennifer Garner has recently celebrated her reunion with Alias co-star Bradley Cooper for Screen Actors Guild screening of Maestro over the weekend.



Garner was present as the moderator for the Q&A session after the movie with Cooper, which he stars in and directs, along with Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Sarah Silverman at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles via Daily Mail.

In the photo shared by the outlet, Garner looks stunning in a black turtleneck with matching black-framed glasses as her auburn hair flowed down past her shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps for the screening and Q&A session.

On the other hand, Cooper appeared dapper in a white t-shirt under a dark blue suede jacket, as he sported a new beard. Moreover, the actor wore grey pants and a pair of brown-framed glasses for the screening.

During the session, Cooper revealed that Garner was “the first person I ever met in L.A., nicest person, gave me cookies”.

Earlier, in a 2009 interview with OK! Cooper mentioned that he first met her while they were shooting the Alias pilot.

Cooper confessed, “She was one of the first people I met when I stepped onto Los Angeles soil. And she was very maternal, even then.”

“She wanted to take care of me, make sure I was okay all the time. The first time I saw her, I was in the production office when we were shooting the pilot, and this girl comes in, glowing,” he pointed out.

The actor added, “She had just baked cookies, which she was offering to me, and I was like, ‘That is who’s playing Sydney Bristow?’”