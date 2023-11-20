Adele confirms marriage to beau Rich Paul

Adele is not hiding her union anymore.

The 35-year-old singer reportedly confirmed that she has tied the knot with beau Rich Paul during her best friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles.

Two audience members separately confirmed the news to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, revealing that the Hello singer shouted “I did” after Carr asked the crowd if “anyone got married recently.”

Meanwhile, another recounted the moment as “super cute,” sharing “when [Alan Carr] asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’.”

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time,” the tipster continued. “She didn't care if people knew she was there was heckling him they're best friends.”

“Super cute all around and was super sweet by dipped right before it ended,” they added.

The twosome, who has been dating since 2021, sparked marriage speculations after the Rolling in The Deep singer referred to the NBA agent as her “husband” on a few instances during her Las Vegas residency.



The pop star has also been sporting a huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger for about a year.



Paul also alluded to their marriage in an interview with CBS host Gayle King a while ago.

When asked whether Adele should be referred to as “Mrs. Paul” the next time she speaks to her, he played coy, saying, “You can say whatever you want,” before adding he is not the “type of person to put [his] personal life. It's not for the media.”