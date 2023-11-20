Travis Kelce’s friend Patrick Mahomes feels ‘lucky enough’ to know Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes got candid about what he thinks of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.



The NFL player, who the singer has seen play in person several times in recent months, has discussed how he feels about the couple's developing romance in relation to the players' team.

"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal," Mahomes said in an Nov. 17 ESPN interview. "I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building."

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he added. "I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

After Taylor's first game on September 24, Patrick first met her at a Chiefs afterparty.

Taylor has caused a media frenzy at each of his four Chiefs games that she has attended. The singer attended one of her celebrity pals' events in October with a number of stars, including Blake Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner.

Taylor has also been acquainted with Travis' inner circle, having dined with his mother, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, to whom she has extended an invitation to supper with her group.