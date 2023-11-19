Coleen Rooney joins husband Wayne on green carpet after revealing miscarriage heartbreak

The couple mingled with various stars at Old Trafford Cricket Ground during the event

Coleen Rooney exuded glamour as she attended the Football For Change Gala 2023 with her husband Wayne in Manchester on Saturday evening.

The 37-year-old WAG, who has recently emerged from Wayne's shadow with a Wagatha Christie documentary, a tell-all book, and a Vogue cover, turned heads in a sparkling black gown.

The couple mingled with various stars at Old Trafford Cricket Ground during the event. Coleen, maintaining her signature glamour, wore a figure-hugging black maxi dress adorned with rhinestones and featuring long sheer sleeves.

She paired the dress with high black open-toe heels, dazzling earrings, and a black clutch.

The TV personality styled her brunette locks in an elegant updo and opted for a sleek makeup look.

Wayne, now the manager of Birmingham City, looked sharp in a black suit, tie, and suede shoes.

It comes after Coleen told of her anguish at suffering two miscarriages and admits she was left wondering whether the babies she lost were girls.

The WAG revealed in her autobiography how former England star husband Wayne was in tears after her first miscarriage before she went on to have four sons