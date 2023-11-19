How Cassie’s husband helped her move on after decade-long abuse from Diddy

Cassie married ex-boyfriend Diddy’s personal trainer Alex Fine in 2019

Cassie’s husband was extremely supportive of her fighting back against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged decades-long abuse.

As Cassie and Diddy settle the bombshell lawsuit amongst themselves, sources told People Magazine that her husband Alex Fine, whom Cassie started dating the same year she split with Diddy, has been on her rock from the start.

“He’s had her back through a lot,” the source acknowledged.

“When [Ventura and Combs] dated, she was really young and trying to make it in the music industry,” the source further reflected. “He was a force. They had a big age gap, and she put up with a lot of stuff. She was looking for an out for many years and didn’t know how to get out of the relationship.”

Not long after the Long Way 2 Go songstress finally managed to break free from the Revolt founder in 2018, she met and married Fine.

The two had met when Fine, a personal trainer and fitness instructor, started working with Diddy and, by extension, his then-girlfriend Cassie.

“They hit it off, and she started to open up to him,” the source further revealed.

Ventura and Fine have since built a “tight-knit” family, welcoming three-year-old Frankie Stone and 2-year-old Cinco over the next few years.

It was presumably her family who gave Cassie the push to finally speak out against the decades-long physical, emotional, and sexual assault, including frequent sex trafficking, that she experienced at the hands of Combs.

Earlier this week, she filed a lawsuit against him, which they have since settled.