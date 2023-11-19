Dana Carvey 'taking break from work' following son's tragic demise

Dana Carvey pens emotional note following son Dex Carvey's sudden demise

Dana Carvey expressed his heartfelt gratitude over the love and support he received following his son-musician Dex Carvey's untimely death at the age of 32.

The comedian took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and announced that he was taking a break from acting and social media, saying that he needs some time to heal from the unimaginable loss.

In touching note, he wrote, "This is just to say thank you. My wife and and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories and your compassion."

Dana continued, "We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words."

The 68-year-old actor shared with his fans that he will be taking a break from work and social media.

He added, "We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way."

Dana's son Dex has died on November 15 due to an "accidental drug overdose."

His death was announced by his parents in a joint statement on social media.

The statement said. "Dex was a brilliant and talented artist, musician, and comedian. He was a kind and loving son, brother, and friend. We are devastated by his sudden passing and will miss him dearly."