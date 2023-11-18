Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly ‘blew up’ Kid Cudi’s car out of jealousy over Cassie

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie are reportedly settling the lawsuit ‘amicably’

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly blew up Kid Cudi’s car after finding out he slept with his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

In the disturbing new lawsuit filed by Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura against Diddy for decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, the Long Way 2 Go songstress detailed a particular 2012 incident where Combs threatened to blow up his fellow rapper’s car.

The menacing remark from the Revolt founder came after Cassie sparked a brief romance with Kid Cudi while she and Combs were briefly separated.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the suit read.

Though Combs' involvement is yet to be verified, a spokesperson for Kid Cudi told The New York Times that he did indeed have a car that exploded.

“This is all true,” the spokeswoman admitted.

The revelation comes just two days after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy for subjecting her to years of abuse, including sex trafficking and rape, throughout their long-term on-off-relationship ever since they met in 2005 – when she was just 19 – all the way to 2018 when they finally called it quits for good.

Diddy vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous” allegations, and the two have since decided to settle the lawsuit “amicably.”