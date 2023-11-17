Kaley Cuoco packs punch with outdoor boxing workout: Watch

Kaley Cuoco is known for her many talents, but her latest workout session has fans amazed. The actress recently shared a video of herself training with her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, and it's clear that she's putting in the hard work.



In the video, Cuoco can be seen throwing punches and dodging jabs with impressive speed and agility. She's also sporting a toned physique that is sure to turn heads.

Fans were quick to praise Cuoco for her dedication to fitness. "Kaley Cuoco is an inspiration!" one person wrote on Instagram. "She's working so hard to stay in shape, and it's definitely paying off."

Another fan commented, "I'm so impressed with Kaley's boxing skills! She's definitely got a knack for it."

Cuoco's outdoor boxing workout is just one example of her commitment to staying healthy. She's also been known to practice yoga, Pilates, and cycling.

It's clear that Cuoco is taking her health seriously, and it's paying off. She's looking better than ever, and she's sure to inspire others to get in shape and live a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to her acting career, Cuoco is also a producer and entrepreneur. She has her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions, and she is the founder of the lifestyle brand, Kaley's Karrot Cake.