Inside Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel's engagement rumours

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were first romantically linked in September

Matty Healy’s engagement rumours have just been quashed.

As rumours began swirling that the 1975 frontman had put a ring on his model and musician girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel after just a few months together, an insider told Page Six that they are “completely false.”

The speculation first began when the couple stepped out in New York City last week, and Bechtel was photographed with a giant rock on her left finger.

At the same time, an anonymous tipster reached out to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, saying, “not sure if you already posted about it or not but matty healy and gabriette are engaged.”

The Instagram account later doubled down on the claim, insisting that the “source is reliable.”

Healy, 34, and Bechtel, 26, were first romantically linked in September, around the same time Healy’s ex-fling Taylor Swift made headlines with her new romantic interest, Travis Kelce.

But with the new couple having been together for just a little under three months, fans on Reddit posited that it was simply “too soon.”

But they can rest assured knowing that the engagement rumours were just that – rumours.