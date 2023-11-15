Jana Kramer, fiancé Allan Russell welcome baby no. 1 together

Allan Russell popped the question to Jana Kramer in May

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell have welcomed a new addition to their family.

The loved-up couple confirmed that they were blessed with a baby boy, Roman James Russell, on Nov. 13, in a joint statement to People.

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together," it read.

They went on to explain the meaning behind the newborn’s name: "Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

The One Tree Hill alum first revealed she was pregnant in June, two weeks after announcing her engagement to Russell.

The multi-hyphenate star is already a mother to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer’s unbridled excitement stemmed from her previous losses. "I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible," she told People at the time.

"I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she expressed.