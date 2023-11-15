Priscilla Presley gives subtle nod to Lisa Marie Presley while receiving an honour

Priscilla attended the gala with her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 36,

Priscilla Presley was given an honour for her advocacy work for spreading awareness about drug abuse.

The ex-wife of King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, 78, was honoured with a Legacy Award at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation gala that raised funds to combat the opioid overdose crisis.

‘Queen of Versailles’ Jackie Siegel, 57, presented the award to Priscilla during the gala, which was held on Saturday at a private estate in Palm Island, Florida, via Daily Mail.

Priscilla attended the gala with her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 36. The actress’ late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley also struggled with opioid addiction for years before she quit. However, Lisa Marie passed away at 54 this year due to complication from a prior surgery.

During her acceptance speech, Priscilla acknowledged the efforts of Jackie and her husband David A. Siegel, 88, who co-founded Victoria’s Voice Foundation in 2019.

“Throughout my life I have seen firsthand how drugs devastate families. This award inspires me to continue advocating for those impacted by addiction and who live every day in fear that their loved ones will be taken from them,” Priscilla told the audience.

“I am incredibly moved by how David and Jackie have turned their painful loss into a force for good and giving back. I salute everyone involved with Victoria’s Voice and I share this award with all of you,” she said.

Jackie and David founded their Florida-based Westgate Resorts timeshare resort firm, after their 18-year-old daughter Victoria Siegel died in June 2015 at their home in Windermere of a drug overdose.