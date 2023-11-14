St Albans stabbing leads to three deaths

A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Police said that as many as three were killed after being stabbed on Tuesday morning in Queens, CBS News reported.

The incident took place around 7:15am on Milburn Street near 122nd Avenue in St Albans, with the victims being rushed to a nearby medical facility.

However, they succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced dead later on.

The suspect, although, has turned himself over to the police at the 113 Precinct. It isn't clear what the motive behind the stabbing was.

The three people who lost their lives were two women and a man, and according to police, the 54-year-old man who turned himself in was their landlord, according to ABC News.

Police said two of them — one man and a woman — were found wounded in the bedroom of a basement apartment and the other woman was found on the second floor.

While the landlord awaits charges against him, the police are seeking a search warrant to go through the crime scene.