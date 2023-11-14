Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebration

Nick Jonas wears a traditional attire for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a lavish Diwali dinner for their close family members and friends at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The couple spotted hand-in-hand as they both donned beautiful traditional attires for an intimate celebration.

Priyanka wore a maroon velvet blouse paired with a matching dupatta and heavy embellished golden lehenga.

However, the Quantico star’s makeup didn’t get approve by her fans. They believed it ruined the Diwali look of their favourite actress.

One fan wrote, "What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg."



Meanwhile, netizens gushed over Nick's look who looked handsome in a white kurta-pajama paired with pink floral waistcoat.

Moreover, Joe Jonas, who recently parted ways from Sophie Turner, was also seen wearing an Indian outfit.

jerryxmimi/Instagram

Apart from that, some viral photos showcased beautiful floral decorations and glass candles which lit up Priyanka's Diwali party.