Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a lavish Diwali dinner for their close family members and friends at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The couple spotted hand-in-hand as they both donned beautiful traditional attires for an intimate celebration.
Priyanka wore a maroon velvet blouse paired with a matching dupatta and heavy embellished golden lehenga.
However, the Quantico star’s makeup didn’t get approve by her fans. They believed it ruined the Diwali look of their favourite actress.
One fan wrote, "What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg."
Meanwhile, netizens gushed over Nick's look who looked handsome in a white kurta-pajama paired with pink floral waistcoat.
Moreover, Joe Jonas, who recently parted ways from Sophie Turner, was also seen wearing an Indian outfit.
Apart from that, some viral photos showcased beautiful floral decorations and glass candles which lit up Priyanka's Diwali party.
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson shares a young King's eye-popping picture with sweet caption
Gwyneth Paltrow discusses about her children and being an empty nester in a new interview
King Charles and Prince William reportedly do not see eye-to-eye on certain matters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to join Hollywood pals at Christmas
Prince Harry 'desperate' to see his family
Britney Spears's acts come after Jamie Lynn Spears joined 'I'm a Celebrity'