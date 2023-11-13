'Homesick' Prince Harry to give Archie, Lilibet a 'British Christmas'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be marking their Christmas celebrations away from the UK

Prince Harry will reportedly give his and Meghan Markle’s children a Christmas that honours British tradition even though the couple has no plans to celebrate the holidays with the royal family.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, while speaking to GBNews, the Duke of Sussex, who has notably been missing his life in the UK, hoped to give his children a slice of his favourite holiday traditions.

Nicholl said: "I am sure there are moments when Harry must feel homesick."

"California is a world away from Britain and a world away from a British Christmas.

"I suspect they will have many of the British traditions that Harry is used to, we have seen him dressing the tree with Archie.

"They will have as close to a British Christmas in California as they can.

"Of course, what they won't have is the traditional royal Christmas experience at Sandringham."

This comes after it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited by King Charles to spend the holidays with the royal family.