BTS’ Jungkook details ‘embarrassing’ moments from early days of career

BTS’ Jungkook opened up about his embarrassing moments from the early days of his music career during recent interview.

In conversation with the television presenter Zane Lowe, the youngest member of BTS playfully said that he avoids watching footage from the initial days of his music journey.

"Ah...its been more than 10 years now, my memories are a bit sketchy but I would say we were not that cool," the singer shared.



"Of course, at the time the other members looked cool to me, but honestly, I still can’t watch the footage from when we first debuted, or even from a few years later, it makes me feel cringe and embarrassed," he added.



During his conversation, Jungkook also talked about BTS' comeback, saying that the absence of his group members left a noticeable void in his solo music journey.



"When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent," the Seven singer shared.



Last year, Jungkook and other members of the renowned South Korean boy band, announced that they are taking a break in order to complete their military service.

Jungkook, RM, Taehyung and Jimin are working on their solo careers while J-Hope, Jin, and Suga wrap their military training.

Reportedly, the globally celebrated music band is set to be reunited as a group in 2025.

