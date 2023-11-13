Kelsea Ballerini ‘claps’ for Taylor Swift’s bold PDA move on Travis Kelce

Kelsea Ballerini approved of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s kiss in a video shared on social media.



“Me watching our boy Travis [Kelce] show up for our girl Taylor,” Ballerini, 30, wrote on a Sunday, November 12, TikTok video of herself clapping.

“2023 [is] the year of running offstage and kissing our men. Let’s gooo.”

Swift waved to fans as she left the stage following her performance in Buenos Aires on Saturday, November 11, before spotting 34-year-old Kelce standing next to a black tent with his hands behind his back.

Swift, 34, bolted down the walkway as soon as she saw Kelce. He singer approached the NFL player, put her arms around his neck, and drew him in so they lock lips.

Additionally, Taylor quietly acknowledged Kelce, who was sitting next to her father, Scott Swift, in the VIP tent while watching the event. She changed the lyric from "guy on the screen" to "guy on the Chiefs," referencing Kelce's football team, when she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," during the song "Karma."

Kelce, who has been connected with Taylor since September, when he heard Taylor's lyric tweak, he became very emotional.

Kelce held his head in his hands and flushed at the call-out during the event, according to footage posted on social media.

Ballerini, on the other hand, was ecstatic to witness her friend's blatant PDA. “2023 [is] really doing us right. Am I right?” She said making a joke in the caption.