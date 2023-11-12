Keke Palmer looks troubled in first appearance since Darius Jackson abuse allegations

Keke Palmer looks troubled in her first appearance since the Darius Jackson abuse allegations

Keke Palmer was spotted for the first time since acquiring a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and getting temporary custody of their infant son on the basis of domestic violence.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Palmer, 30, was seen exiting her Los Angeles home on Saturday in the neighborhood of Studio City, cradling her eight-month-old, Leodis.

Though she was all glammed up, the Nope actress looked visibly distressed as she attended a call, even becoming teary-eyed at one point.

A member from her entourage then put a comforting arm around the troubled new mom as she stepped into a car.

The sighting comes just a few days after shocking surveillance footage surfaced showing Jackson attacking her at home in multiple instances, per Page Six.

A day prior, Jackson, who has remained mum about the allegations, was also seen around LA, keeping his head down as he made his way over to a friend’s house, where he stayed for about an hour before heading back home.

Jackson and Palmer began dating in 2021, and rumours of a breakup had been swirling for weeks, until Page Six confirmed a few days ago that Palmer was seeking protection for herself and her son from Jackson.