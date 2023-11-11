Tamra Judge wants Teresa Giudice to ‘keep talking’ after Melissa Gorga picture

Teresa Giudice may have been shaded by Tamra Judge in a social media post.



Tamra Judge posed with Melissa Gorga, who is the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s estranged sister-in-law, and shared four snaps on Twitter.

Gorga, 44, looked amazing in a semi-sheer black maxi dress, while Judge, 56, looked put together in a black cropped blazer and pantsuit set.

“Keep talking.#RHOC #RHONJ,” she wrote in the tweet.

Fans surmise that post was a response to Guidice’s reply to Judge when she remarked about her husband at BravoCon.

In response to a fan's question during a panel discussion, the Real Housewives of Orange County star referred to Giudice's husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, as the "worst Househusband."

Then, on the 53-year-old Giudice's Namaste B$tches podcast on Wednesday, she criticized Judge and called her “miserable” for calling out her husband.

“She’s been talking about my husband. Someone said to me that she said my husband is the worst husband on ‘Housewives.’ Excuse me?'” she joked, according to reality news recapper Adam Newell.

“Doesn’t her husband live off of her? Isn’t she the sugar mama for him?”she added. “And I think maybe he’s getting tired of her and maybe that’s why she’s like, acting up,” Giudice supposed.

“Because she’s older than him right? … She’s a sugar mama. She bought the gym so he could run it because he was a trainer? No, this is what I’ve heard.”

“She doesn’t even know me,” Teresa added.

“She doesn’t know my husband and it’s like, stay in your lane, girl. That’s it. That’s all I have to say to her: Stay in your own lane.”



