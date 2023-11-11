'3 Body Problem' lands on Netflix with intriguing footage, premiere date

Netflix has finally unveiled the premiere date for its highly anticipated sci-fi drama ‘3 Body Problem’, based on the Hugo Award-winning trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin. The show, which has been eagerly awaited by fans of the novels, will premiere on March 21, 2024.

Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released new footage from the series, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of 3 Body Problem. The clip features a mix of stunning visuals and intriguing dialogue, hinting at the complex and captivating story that unfolds across the eight episodes.

The series, developed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’, follows a group of scientists who discover a mysterious signal from space. As they investigate further, they uncover a vast conspiracy that threatens the very existence of humanity.

3 Body Problem boasts an impressive cast, including John Bradley (‘Game of Thrones’), Liam Cunningham (‘Game of Thrones’), Rosalind Chao (‘The Joy Luck Club’), and Ben Schnetzer (‘All Saints’). The series is directed by Derek Tsang (‘Soul Mate’) and produced by Alexander Woo (‘The Terror: Infamy’).

The new footage has only amplified the anticipation for 3 Body Problem, which is poised to become one of Netflix's biggest sci-fi hits. The series promises to deliver a visually stunning and thought-provoking exploration of first contact, extraterrestrial life, and the fate of humanity.