Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif celebrate Diwali ahead of ‘Tiger 3’ release

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif delighted their fans with a sweet Diwali wish ahead of the release of duo's highly awaited movie, Tiger 3.



Taking to Instagram, the iconic couple shared their adorable photo, wearing beautiful traditional outfits and extended heartfelt wishes to their massive fandom.

"Happy Diwali #Tiger3 releasing on this Sunday, 12th November in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," they captioned the post.



As per Pinkvilla, Salman and Katrina expressed their immense joy for bringing back their on-screen chemistry as a Diwali gift for their fans across the world.



"It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven’t had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film," the B-town megastar said in his recent statement.



On the other hand, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress said, "This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!"



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie features Emraan Hashmi alongside Katrina and Salman in lead roles.