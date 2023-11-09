Prince William, Kate Middleton refresh social media photos for important reason

Much-loved royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William changed their social media photos on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have refreshed their social media feeds ahead of staple on Royal Calendar to pay a special tribute to those - from the U.K and Commonwealth nations - lost their lives in wars.

The royal couple's communication teams updated their Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages ahead of Remembrance Day, the solemn holiday is marked each year on November 11.

It has now become a tradition for the British royals to change their social media pages to reflect Remembrance Day, switching their profile pictures to set the tone. After about a week, the pages usually return to their previous photos.

William and Kate's new profile photo is a shot of them from the 2019 Festival of Remembrance. In typical style for the service, the parents-of-three wore black with symbolic red poppy pins.

Each November, the floral pins become a piece of the royals' wardrobe. The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kate and William's official Instagram shared a stunning video of Princess Wales, with the caption: "A pleasure to meet with members of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards and newly promoted Bay Welsh Mountain pony, Trooper ‘Longface’ Emrys Jones, in Norfolk today. Looking forward to working with you in the years ahead."

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also proudly displayed their poppies during their visit to Camp Pendleton in San Diego.



The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day. As per reports, the poppy is also a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance in America around November 11 (Veterans Day), though it’s also worn for Memorial Day in May.