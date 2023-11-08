K-pop group NewJeans bags multiple nods at Billboard Music Awards

The K-pop musical band talked about their journey to global fame since making their debut a year ago in anticipation of their upcoming performance at the Billboard Music categories, where they are up for four categories.

Members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein "never imagined" that their music would have an "international level" of fandom.

"I remember when we first debuted and how the 'Hype Boy' challenge was a trend for a little bit. To see people from overseas who knew about us or not, dancing to 'Hype Boy' was so surreal and definitely not expected," Hanni, 19, tells People magazine exclusively.

She adds, "This goes for 'OMG' as well. To have those challenges or clips of people dancing to 'OMG' was something we really enjoyed watching and naturally felt a lot of love and support."

Regarding their forthcoming show at the Billboard Music Awards, which will stream live on BBMAs.watch, the girl group promises that viewers can anticipate "a newly transformed style from NewJeans."

The girl group has planned to play their hits Super Shy and OMG at awards.

"We’ve prepared a choreography that makes each member stand out, along with outfits that capture our individual characters," Minji says, adding "Please look forward to it!"

The singers, meanwhile, were completely taken aback by the nominations.

"When we all first heard this news together for the first time, we all reacted like 'Is it really us??," says Hyein, 15.

"We were so shocked!! It was so unbelievable to hear that we were nominated for such a big and well-known award show like the BBMA and is still surreal right now," Hanni adds.