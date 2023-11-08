Karan Johar details his rift with Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karan Johar recently disclosed the reason behind his past rift with his close industry pals Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As per Pinkvilla, in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker details his feud with the B-town divas, saying, "Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine."



While sharing his clash with the Jab We Met star, Karan said that the two didn’t talk for almost a year due to their differences related to Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Kal Ho Na Ho.



The TV personality added that the mother-of-two ended the fight as she called her when Karan’s father was diagnosed with cancer.



"She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home," he said.

The Indian showbiz personality, who has launched the career of several successful actors, shared that he spent all night chatting with Kareena. "We went back to where we were."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director further recalled his then-broken friendship with Kajol, revealing that he thought their "emotional bond" would never mend.



Karan shared that he sent the photos of his newborn children to the Dilwale actress with hope of reconciliation.

"I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now."

"Months later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," Karan concluded.

