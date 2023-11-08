Kanye West denies ex-employee claims of workplace discrimination and labour violation

Kanye West has recently rejected his former employee claims over making him sleep on the floor at his under-construction Malibu mansion in a newly filed document.



In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West’s ex-employee Tony Saxon accused Kanye of workplace discrimination, violations of the labour code and retaliation.

Earlier this year, Tony, who served as a project manager on the Mailibu, sued the rapper over issues while working at the $55 million mansion.

In his complaint, Tony revealed he was put in charge of coordinating projects which included 16-hour day labour, coordinating all workers, hiring contractors and providing 24/7 security.

“Throughout the entirety of Tony’s employment, he was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding,” said in a lawsuit filed by Tony.

The suit read, “These sleeping arrangements were near open insulation. [Saxon] did not have access to a proper bed or comfortable sleeping environment.”

Moreover, Tony alleged that he was forced to work in dangerous conditions. He complained workers unsafely demolished various parts of the home with no safety equipment and he when brought this issue to the musician, he did nothing.

The suit also stated, “Throughout the entirety of Tony’s employment, Kanye exhibited a consistent pattern of being unresponsive and difficult to communicate with. Kanye’s preference for shorter text messages, bullet points, or PDFs made it challenging for Tony to effectively address and elaborate on numerous key specifics related to the project.”

Tony also mentioned in the lawsuit that Kanye demanded he remove all electricity and windows from the property.

“Kanye threatened Tony, claiming he would be considered an enemy if he did not comply. Faced with such dangerous demands, Tony chose not to put others and himself at risk and was subsequently told by the rapper to get the hell out,” explained in a suit.

Tony disclosed that he was dismissed over refusing to comply with Kanye’s demands.

Meanwhile, Kanye requested the court to reject the lawsuit filed by Tony as it has no truth in it.