‘The Dove Shack’ rapper C-Knight passes away at 52

C-Knight, a known member of the popular hip-hop band The Dove Shack has passed away at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 7.



As per TMZ, the rapper whose real name is Arnez Blount, was announced dead after being taken off life support.



C-Knight’s father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr. informed the above mentioned publication that his son was admitted to the hospital on October 18 after suffering a stroke.



The reports further revealed that the rapper suffered from a stroke during his treatment to cure diabetes.

The 52-year-old singer’s health deteriorated leading him towards cardiac arrest, and later medical experts put him on life support.



Bo-Roc, the old pal of the rapper from The Dove Shack band, expressed his grief over the demise of the musician.

Bo-Roc/Instagram

"This is like f****** nightmare I swear this s*** hurt different and I don't want to talk about s*** to nobody so please just let me be and pray for us... On my soul I love you bro and I already don't know what the f*** to do wit u being gone," he wrote on Instagram.