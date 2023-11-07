Gwyneth Paltrow shares only THIS actor can convince her to return to acting

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up that only one former co-star can convince her to make a comeback to acting.



On November 6, the Goop founder, who last appeared in 2019 Avengers: Endgame, expressed no desire to resume her acting career.

However, Paltrow revealed she could return if a certain actor asked her to back.

“Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” explained the Emma actress while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday.

Paltrow stated, “I guess Robert Downey Jr could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree.”

For the unversed, Paltrow and Downey Jr were seen together in three Iron Man movies and The Avengers series.

Earlier, Paltrow told Bustle about her future retirement plans, adding, “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.”

“I will probably try, knowing myself. Or I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again,” continued the actress.

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s main emphasis is on brand Goop, however, there’s an expiration date on it as well, as she also “hopes to sell the company in a few more years”.