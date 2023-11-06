Prince William outshines Prince Harry with 'thunderous' move

The sons of King Charles are currently not on speaking terms

Prince William successfully managed to upstage his brother Prince Harry’s latest shenanigans with his glaring arrival in Singapore.

The Prince of Wales landed in southeast Asia over the weekend sans Kate Middleton to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Meanwhile, the youngest son of King Charles jetted off to Las Vegas to attend the concert of his wife Meghan Markle’s rumored nemesis, Katy Perry.

According to the Telegraph, the King-in-waiting was welcomed with a rapturous applause as he entered the balcony overlooking the Rain Vortex waterfall.

“He was laden with so many gifts an aide had to step in and lend a hand,” reported Daniela Elser in her column for News.com.au.

Meanwhile, the Spare author “was stuck mouthing the words to California Gurls,” the royal expert sneered.

Despite the brothers being equally passionate for all things climate, Elser reflected on Harry’s plummeting popularity in contrast with the King-in-waiting’s successful endeavors.

“William has ended up becoming the very spit of the figure that Harry has fought, unsuccessfully, to be,” she wrote. “His Singapore trip only makes Harry’s post-palace philanthropic career look that much more lacking and hollow.”

“And if ever there was a perfect image that sums up where the Duke of Sussex seems to have found himself on this side of Megxit, of Spare and of Harry & Meghan, it’s ‘just sorta standing there’,” the royal commentator added.