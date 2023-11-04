Channing Tatum ‘excited’ about future with fiancé Zoe Kravitz: ‘It’s been a while’

Channing Tatum is reveling in every moment of engaged life with Zoë Kravitz.

A source told People Magazine on Friday that the Magic Mike star has been all smiles around his new bride-to-be, and that it’s been a while since he’s been this happy.

“It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life,” the source revealed about the actor who divorced his Step Up co-star and wife-of-ten-years Jenna Dewan in 2019.

“He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz],” the source further divulged about the lovebirds who sparked their relationship in 2021.

Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, were recently confirmed to be engaged after two years of dating, according to various reports, after the Batman leading lady was spotted with a bejeweled finger during a Halloween party last Saturday.

The future spouses first met when Kravitz cast Tatum for a role in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz gushed over Tatum in a November 2022 GQ interview, adding that Tatum was her “protector” and their relationship was “really wonderful and sweet.”

Before sparking their romance, Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, while Tatum shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with Dewan.