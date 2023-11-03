James Blunt sparks feud with Adele after calling her out

Adele received criticism from James Blunt for postponing previous concerts with less than 24 hours' notice.

Surprisingly, the You're Beautiful crooner criticized Adele for canceling a lot of her shows in the previous few years. When she revealed the last-minute cancelation of her Las Vegas residency start date last year, she broke down in tears.

After shelling out a hefty sum of money for tickets, airfare, and lodging to see her, fans were deeply let down.

Midway through the flight, one fan learned that the much-awaited show had been canceled. When Adele revealed the news, she had already spent thousands on non-refundable airfare and lodging.

One fan fumed: "Her lack of notice is astounding. I'm angry and frustrated."

In 2017, she informed supporters that she had damaged her vocal cords and canceled two scheduled performances at Wembley Stadium. Now, a disgruntled James expressed his opinions about Adele's past last-minute gig cancellations.

He told Matt Everitt, "I think she should have turned up," while James was promoting his new book during a discussion at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster.

As reported by MailOnline, he continued: "People came across the world, paid good money, booked hotel rooms."

Fans from all around the world expressed their anger after Adele canceled her Las Vegas performance and disclosed the amount of money they had paid to see the I Drink Wine singer perform live.

"I was furious that Adele waited so last minute to make this call. I recognise it's not a call any artist wants to make but she would've known yesterday that the show wouldn't be ready by tomorrow," one person told the outlet.