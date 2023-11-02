Ryan Gosling is tough as nails in ‘Fall Guy’ trailer

The goal of a stuntman, as stated by Hannah Waddingham's character in the film's trailer, is to go unnoticed. Regretfully, Ryan Gosling's character, a stuntman in the movie, begins to attract unwanted attention.



In the first teaser for The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling arrives on set to work as a filmmaker for Emily Blunt, who plays Gosling's old flame. The movie's lead actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, disappears, putting the whole thing in jeopardy. Gosling's stuntman sets out to find the missing action star he is doubling for to reclaim Blunt's role.

David Leitch, director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is also a former stuntman. The film is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.

The film's script was written by seasoned genre writer Drew Pearce and stars Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke. Leithc co-produced with Kelly McCormick of 87North. Gosling co-produced with Guymon Casady and Gosling of Entertainment 360.

In April, Gosling, Blunt, and Leach debuted the first clip on stage at CinemaCon.

Said Gosling: “In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work, and that ends today.”