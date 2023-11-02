Mean Girls reunion: Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried reprise iconic roles

The majority of the Mean Girls cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, reunited for a new Walmart commercial, offering a mini sequel to the beloved 2004 teen-comedy classic.

In this promotional clip for Walmart's upcoming Black Friday extravaganza, the trio reprises their iconic Mean Girls roles, with Lohan as Cady Heron, Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, and Seyfried as Karen Smith, but with a fresh twist as they take on new roles as adults.

The commercial kicks off with Lohan stating, "At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink," just before Chabert makes her entrance in a convertible, echoing an iconic scene from the movie as she urges a new group of teens to "get in."

Seyfried recreates her character's memorable newscast from the Mean Girls ending, humorously mentioning that there's "a 30 percent chance that it's already Wednesday."

Later, Lohan reappears as a North Shore guidance counselor, trying to introduce the term "grool" to a pair of students. Meanwhile, Chabert attempts to pass on the phrase "fetch" to a new generation.

Though many of the movie's original stars returned for the commercial, Rachel McAdams (who played Regina George), Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian), and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) were notably absent.

Walmart's advertisement comes two months before writer Tina Fey's upcoming musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls is set to hit theaters in January. Fey and Tim Meadows will return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duval, respectively, for the new project. However, Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried, and McAdams will not portray their characters.